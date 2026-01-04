Brenden Aaronson Shines in Leeds’ Draw Against Sunderland

Sun, Dec. 28, 2025 – Sunderland, England

Brenden Aaronson was instrumental in Leeds United‘s 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Sunday at the Stadium of Light. The U.S. men’s national team midfielder earned the Man of the Match honor for his pivotal role in the game, setting up the equalizing goal in the 47th minute.

After Simon Adingra gave Sunderland the lead in the first half, Aaronson quickly responded after halftime. He darted down the right wing and delivered a precise low cross that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted into the equalizer.

Aaronson’s assist marked his third of the season, with two assists in his last four matches, highlighting a significant improvement in his performance since joining Leeds. He now has as many assists in his last seven matches as he had in his first 46 appearances for the club.

Despite the draw, Leeds United remains secure in the league, sitting seven points clear of the relegation zone. Aaronson expressed satisfaction with the result: “We wanted three points, of course, but to get an away point like that is huge, so we are really happy about it,” he said. Leeds is currently in 16th place in the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin’s form has also been notable, as he now has eight goals this season, leading all English players in the league. His continued injury-freeness and impressive performance has raised his prospects as a potential back-up striker for the national team at next summer’s UEFA Euro 2026.

Leeds United’s next challenge comes against reigning champions Liverpool on New Year’s Day.