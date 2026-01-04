Sports
Brenden Aaronson Shines in Leeds’ Draw Against Sunderland
Sun, Dec. 28, 2025 – Sunderland, England
Brenden Aaronson was instrumental in Leeds United‘s 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Sunday at the Stadium of Light. The U.S. men’s national team midfielder earned the Man of the Match honor for his pivotal role in the game, setting up the equalizing goal in the 47th minute.
After Simon Adingra gave Sunderland the lead in the first half, Aaronson quickly responded after halftime. He darted down the right wing and delivered a precise low cross that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted into the equalizer.
Aaronson’s assist marked his third of the season, with two assists in his last four matches, highlighting a significant improvement in his performance since joining Leeds. He now has as many assists in his last seven matches as he had in his first 46 appearances for the club.
Despite the draw, Leeds United remains secure in the league, sitting seven points clear of the relegation zone. Aaronson expressed satisfaction with the result: “We wanted three points, of course, but to get an away point like that is huge, so we are really happy about it,” he said. Leeds is currently in 16th place in the Premier League.
Calvert-Lewin’s form has also been notable, as he now has eight goals this season, leading all English players in the league. His continued injury-freeness and impressive performance has raised his prospects as a potential back-up striker for the national team at next summer’s UEFA Euro 2026.
Leeds United’s next challenge comes against reigning champions Liverpool on New Year’s Day.
Recent Posts
- Miami Dolphins Hire Troy Aikman as GM Search Consultant Amid Marino’s Role
- MTV Ends Music Channels in UK After 40 Years
- 2025 Sports Achievements: Record Breakers and Milestones
- South Africa Faces Cameroon in AFCON 2025 Knockout Match
- Pistons Face Cavs Without Key Players in Eastern Showdown
- Chelsea’s Calum McFarlane to Lead Team Against Manchester City
- Yankees Explore Trade for Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera
- Rams Gear Up for Showdown Against Falcons in Monday Night Football
- Damac Faces Al-Hilal Amidst Pressure in Saudi Pro League Clash
- Duke Blue Devils Face No. 18 Notre Dame in Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Chelsea Parts Ways with Manager Enzo Maresca After Brief Tenure
- TJ Watt Undergoes Surgery for Partially Collapsed Lung
- Santa Clara Hosts League Leaders Porto in Primeira Liga Clash
- Maxx Crosby Disputes Raiders’ Decision to End Season Early
- College Football Transfer Portal Opens with Record Entries
- Real Madrid Dominates Real Betis with 5-1 Win in LaLiga Clash
- Wirtz Gains Support After Early Struggles at Liverpool
- Chelsea Faces Manchester City Amidst Coaching Changes and Injuries
- Deportivo Alaves Hosts Real Oviedo in LaLiga Clash
- Caltrans to Close Topanga Canyon Boulevard Ahead of Storms