Brenden Dillon Celebrates Milestone 1,000th NHL Game Tonight

NEWARK, N.J. – The New Jersey Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday as part of a four-game homestand at the Prudential Center. This game holds special significance for defenseman Brenden Dillon, who will play in his 1,000th NHL game.

Dillon, an undrafted veteran, has had a remarkable 14-year career with teams including Dallas, San Jose, Washington, Winnipeg, and now New Jersey. Reflecting on his journey, he stated, “It’ll be nice to sit back and reflect on the people that have helped me along the way.” He added, “The biggest thing I tell all kids is don’t ever take a day for granted. I love coming to the rink. I’ve had just as much fun hooting and hollering and practicing… I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Before the game, the Devils held a morning skate, where head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Dennis Cholowski would re-enter the lineup in place of Colton White. Keefe praised both players, saying, “With Cholowski we think we get better puck movement,” indicating a strategic shift to enhance the team’s performance.

For the past six games, the Devils have paired rookie defensemen Simon Nemec and Luke Hughes. Hughes acknowledged the need for improvement in their defensive play but highlighted their offensive success together. “We can’t be giving up goals, breakaways, odd-man rushes… We’re taking turns in the rush,” Hughes said.

Keefe expressed confidence in the young players, stating, “We’ve seen a ton of great things from those guys together. It’s a challenge… but let’s be great defensively.”

In terms of standings, the Devils currently lead the Metro Division with 33 points through 25 games, just one point behind Tampa Bay for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are on the cusp of the Wild Card race, currently holding the seventh position but just one point out from the second Wild Card spot.

Both teams approach this matchup with their own set of injuries, with notable absences including Jack Hughes for the Devils and injuries affecting key players on the Blue Jackets. Columbus has struggled recently, winning only one of their past six games but has managed to collect points in four of those.

As anticipation builds for Dillon’s milestone game, fans and teammates alike look forward to celebrating the contributions of a player who has dedicated over a decade to professional hockey.