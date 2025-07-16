Entertainment
Brennan Lee Mulligan Jokes About Leaving Dropout for Doll Shoes
LOS ANGELES, CA — Brennan Lee Mulligan, known for his roles in Dimension 20 and Game Changer, announced a humorous exit from Dropout.tv in a video posted on July 15, 2025.
In the viral clip, Mulligan stated, “I will no longer be with Dropout.tv,” insisting there was “no bad blood, no drama.” Instead, he humorously claimed he would focus on making custom shoes for American Girl dolls.
Mulligan elaborated that dolls such as Kit, Melody, and Josephina deserved better, historically accurate footwear. He joked, saying, “I’m better than Daniel Day-Lewis at making shoes.” The announcement was framed as a comedic bit rather than a serious career shift.
Dropout played along by launching a website, brennansamericangirldollshoes.com, featuring Mulligan’s tagline: “I’m better at making shoes than you are at anything.” Mulligan described plans to create various whimsical shoe types for dolls, including dance shoes and cowboy boots.
Fans expressed mixed reactions, with some enjoying the joke while others felt confused. Despite the drastic nature of his declaration, sources suggest this was a comedic sketch from the recent episode of Game Changer titled “Fool’s Gold.”
The 37-year-old comedian joined Dropout’s parent brand CollegeHumor in December 2017. He has contributed to several shows and earned acclaim for his storytelling skills in tabletop role-playing games.
While Mulligan jokingly declared his new passion, he assured fans of his love for his Dropout family, concluding with, “For now, it’s gotta be, ‘Bye, intrepid heroes.’”
