Brent Hinds of Mastodon Found at Fault in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Atlanta, Georgia — A new report has identified Brent Hinds, the guitarist for the band Mastodon, as responsible for a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on August 20. Hinds, 51, collided with a BMW SUV, leading to his death days later.

According to the Atlanta Police Department’s investigation, calculations assessed the speed of Hinds’ motorcycle at between 63 and 68 mph at the time of the accident. The report utilized video footage of the intersection to reach this conclusion. It stated, “Hinds was at fault for the crash,” as he was driving nearly twice the speed limit.

This finding contradicts an earlier report from Atlanta police that suggested the SUV had failed to yield while making a left turn, causing the collision with Hinds. Witnesses interviewed by police confirmed that Hinds was speeding, with one witness stating the traffic light was red at the time of the crash.

When police arrived, they found Hinds breathing and moving but with visible injuries to his head, arms, and torso. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following Hinds’ death, the remaining members of Mastodon expressed their devastation. In a statement shared on their social media, they said, “We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force.” They requested respect for the privacy of Hinds’ family, friends, and fans during this challenging time.

A founding member of Mastodon, Hinds contributed to the band’s unique sound by sharing guitar and vocal duties with bandmates Bill Kelliher, Troy Sanders, and Brann Dailor.