Brent Key Lauds College Football Despite Criticism Ahead of Pop-Tarts Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brent Key, head coach of Georgia Tech, reflected on the current state of college football during a media session before the Pop-Tarts Bowl, scheduled for Saturday. Key expressed his belief that the sport is thriving despite recent challenges, including changes to player mobility and NIL rules.

“I think the state of college football is at the greatest place it’s ever been,” Key told reporters. “The fan experience, the viewership… it’s at an all-time high.” His remarks come as he prepares the Yellow Jackets (9-3) to face BYU (ranked No. 12) in what he hopes will be a memorable conclusion to the season.

Key highlighted that college football has endured significant changes every 15 to 20 years, suggesting that the recent shake-up of the sport’s landscape is just another evolution. “There was a time when it was voted on who the national champion was,” he noted, asserting that change is a part of the game. “Massive changes don’t just happen overnight.”

Key’s team has shown resilience, marking a successful season after years of struggle. “We’ve just had the highest GPA in the history of our program in 133 years,” he stated. “We’re here to graduate players, give them opportunities, and change their lives.” He likely speaks from personal experience, as he credited football for providing him the opportunity to attend Georgia Tech.

As Georgia Tech prepares for the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Key’s perspective on the growing interest in college football rings true. With the game kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Camping World Stadium, both teams are aiming for a strong finish, with Georgia Tech hoping for its 10th win of the season. Meanwhile, players like quarterback Haynes King are looking to leave their mark on the game.

The backdrop of change in college football, including a shift towards viewing experienced players more favorably and the impact of NIL, adds complexity to the sport’s evolution. However, Key remains focused on cultivating talent and character among his players.