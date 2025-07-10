Brent Rooker Joins Star-Studded Home Run Derby Lineup

Atlanta, GA — Brent Rooker, the Oakland Athletics slugger, is the latest player to join the lineup for the upcoming Home Run Derby, scheduled for July 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Rooker announced his participation on Instagram, expressing excitement for the event.

At 30 years old, Rooker has been having a strong season, boasting a .270 batting average with 19 home runs in 94 games played this year. Known for his power, he is on track for a third consecutive season with over 30 home runs. Rooker is one of just 12 players to hit at least 30 homers in each of the last two seasons.

The Home Run Derby will feature a competitive field including notable names like Ronald Acuña Jr., Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton, James Wood, Junior Caminero, and Oneil Cruz. Rooker’s participation brings the number of confirmed entrants to seven, leaving just one spot open.

Caminero, a rising star with the Tampa Bay Rays, was one of the first to confirm his spot. Just days after turning 22, he leads MLB third basemen with 21 home runs this season. His powerful hitting is reflected in a max exit velocity of 116.5 mph, putting him in the top tier of hitters.

Oneil Cruz, known for his incredible bat speed and power, will compete as well. Cruz recorded one of the hardest-hit balls in Statcast history, hitting 122.4 mph in 2022.

Raleigh, the current home run leader among catchers, has made a major impact with 32 home runs this season. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating it would be special to participate in Atlanta, a place dear to him from his childhood.

Ronald Acuña Jr., another star participant, was the first to declare for the Derby, drawing from his local ties to Atlanta. A popular player in his hometown, Acuña previously competed in this event in 2019 and 2022.

With only one spot remaining in the lineup, this year’s Derby promises to deliver significant excitement and star power for fans as the event approaches.