Brentford and Bournemouth Adjust Lineups Ahead of EFL Cup Clash

BRENTFORD, England — Brentford Football Club will face Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, marking a key moment for various players returning to competitive action. Manager Keith Andrews has made several changes to the squad, including the inclusion of Aaron Hickey, who is making his first competitive start in nearly two years due to injury.

Hickey, 23, last started a match in October 2023, during a 2-0 victory against Chelsea. Others making their season debuts include Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock, and Frank Onyeka. Icelandic goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson will be in goal, similar to when he played in the second round of last year’s EFL Cup.

The full Brentford lineup features Valdimarsson; Hickey, Ajer, van den Berg, Pinnock, and Henry in defense; Jensen, Onyeka, and Milambo in midfield; and Carvalho and Schade up front. The bench will include players like Kelleher, Thiago, and Damsgaard.

Bournemouth has also made significant changes from their recent match, where they secured a 1-0 win against Wolves. Eight substitutions have been made, with Justin Kluivert set to start for the first time this season. Their lineup will feature Petrovic; Araujo, Diakitė, Hill, Soler; Christie, Scott; Cannon-Doak, Adli, Kluivert; and Kroupi Jr. The bench includes Adams, Brooks, and others.

Despite Brentford’s strong preparations, Andrews confirmed that forward Yoane Wissa will not participate in the match due to ongoing transfer speculation linking him with Newcastle United. Wissa missed the recent Premier League clash against Aston Villa, as uncertainty over his future has prompted the club to keep him away from the cup action.

Andrews remains optimistic, noting, “The cup game will give an opportunity for other players but, equally, we want to take it very, very seriously.” He emphasized the importance of a strong squad as they aim to overcome Bournemouth, who have struggled against Brentford in recent meetings, failing to win in their last seven encounters. “It’s a great game for us and a real test for us,” Andrews added, praising Bournemouth’s dynamic play.

In conclusion, Andrews will lead Brentford into this important matchup, highlighting both tactical changes and the ongoing player situation as vital components to their strategy as they look to maintain their winning streak in cup competitions.