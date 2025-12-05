Brest Hosts AS Monaco in Ligue 1 Clash Tonight

Brest, France – The Stade Brestois welcomes AS Monaco tonight at 7 p.m. in the 15th round of Ligue 1. Brest, riding high with two recent wins, aims to secure a third consecutive victory against Monaco, who triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Coach Éric Roy has made a notable change to the starting lineup, opting for Rémy Labeau-Lascary over Pathé Mboup. The Brestois have shown signs of resurgence, having won their last two matches against Metz and Strasbourg, while AS Monaco currently sits in seventh place, buoyed by their recent victory.

Tonight’s match is significant for both teams. Brest previously defeated Monaco 2-1 at home during last season’s matchup, and they hope to replicate that success. The match will be broadcast live on ICI Breizh Izel, giving fans the chance to follow the action closely.

As for the match setup, Brest’s starting eleven features goalkeeper Grégoire Coudert and captain Brendan Chardonnet, aiming to secure their first win in three matches. Meanwhile, Monaco will start with the players who have kept them competitive in the league, despite injuries to key members.

Referee Thomas Léonard oversees tonight’s game as both teams prepare to hit the pitch. Fans are eager to see if Brest can continue their winning streak or if Monaco will disrupt their momentum.