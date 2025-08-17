Brest Shocks Lille with Stunning Equalizer in Ligue 1 Opener

Brest, France – In a thrilling start to the Ligue 1 season, Stade Brestois battled to a 2-2 draw against Lille on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The match took place at Stade Francis-Le Blé, where the hosts showcased a remarkable comeback.

After trailing 2-0 in the first half with goals from Giroud and Haraldsson, Brest clawed their way back into the match. Doumbia, a standout player for Brest, scored two goals to level the match. His first, a stunning shot from the edge of the box in the 51st minute, caught Lille’s goalkeeper Özer off guard.

“We showed great determination to come back from behind,” Doumbia said after the match. “The team believed in ourselves, and we executed our game plan effectively.”

The match began with Lille dominating early on. Giroud opened the scoring in the 31st minute and Haraldsson doubled the lead shortly after. However, Doumbia reduced the deficit just before halftime.

Coach Eric Roy emphasized the importance of the team’s fighting spirit. “This point is valuable for us. It gives us momentum as we head into the rest of the season,” he stated.

With the draw, both teams will look to build on their performances in their upcoming matches. Brest, who finished ninth last season, hopes this display can signal a shift towards a more competitive campaign.

“We have a lot to prove this season, and today was just the beginning,” concluded Roy.