Bret Baier Pulled Over for Distracted Driving in Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fox News anchor Bret Baier was stopped by a police officer in Georgetown on Saturday after picking up his phone while driving. Baier was in his wife Amy’s white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon when he received the ticket for distracted driving.

In a statement following the incident, Baier said, “I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer…I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi.” His comments were shared on social media, revealing his surprise at being photographed during the traffic stop.

The footage of the stop was captured by the Mollaan Babbington Group, a local real estate firm. They shared the video on Instagram, highlighting the incident as part of a series of high-profile law enforcement actions in Washington, D.C. under President Trump’s administration.

The stop took place one day after Baier interviewed Trump while traveling on Air Force One to Anchorage, Alaska, for a summit. Baier has previously covered Trump extensively, including golfing with him at a Virginia course earlier that same day.

Trump has deployed federal law enforcement in response to a rise in crime in the district. Since early August, local police have reported an overall crime drop of 8 percent, with a significant decrease in carjackings and robberies. Critics point out that the increase in policing and direct federal oversight may be an overreach. Nonetheless, law enforcement officials have stated that the crackdown has led to hundreds of arrests.

As he faces increased scrutiny over the crime policies in Washington, Trump indicated he would likely ask Congress to extend federal control of the Metropolitan Police Department, which he put under direct management on August 11.