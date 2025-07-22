Entertainment
Brett Baty Gets Engaged in Cape May Beach Proposal
Cape May, New Jersey — New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty has announced his engagement to girlfriend Anna Sprys. The couple shared their joyful news through a series of romantic beachside photos posted on Instagram.
The proposal took place on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, during a picturesque sunset on the beach. In one photo, Baty is seen kneeling on one knee while proposing to Sprys, capturing the moment perfectly with waves gently crashing in the background.
In addition to the proposal shot, the Instagram post included images of the couple sharing a kiss and toasting with champagne to celebrate their engagement. Friends and family also surprised them at the beach, joining in the festive atmosphere. The group celebrated with laughter and joy, while everyone posed for a memorable photo together.
“Forever with my best friend 🤍,” Sprys captioned the post, reflecting her happiness.
Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and fellow players. Former Dodgers player Jimmy Lewis tweeted, “mom and dad!!! lets gooooo,” while podcast host Katia Lindor added, “Congrats!!! So happy for you guys 🤍.”
Baty and Sprys have been together since at least June 2022. On June 12, 2023, Baty marked their first anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a caption that read, “365❤️.”
In his baseball career, Baty has played 75 games this season, achieving nine home runs, tying his career high. This engagement marks a significant moment in both his personal and professional life.
