Health
Brett Favre Discusses Parkinson’s Diagnosis on Podcast
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre provided a candid update on his Parkinson’s disease during a recent episode of his podcast, ‘4th and Favre.’
In his discussion, Favre shared that he was diagnosed with idiopathic Parkinson’s, the most common form of the disease, and emphasized that the condition has multiple forms.
“I thought there was just one Parkinson’s and that was it. There’s not. There’s multiple, many forms of Parkinson’s,” he explained.
Favre revealed that he experiences stiffness and rigidity more than shaking, which is a common misconception associated with the disease. “I major in rigidity and stiffness,” he noted. He described his morning routine and how he feels before taking his medication: “Before I take my medicine, I’m as close to a 2 by 4 as you could possibly get.”
Favre, who continues to manage his symptoms with frequent medication, acknowledged the lack of a cure. “There’s no cure. I hear from time to time, ‘Well, they’re five years away from a cure.’ I hope that’s the case, but I’m not holding my breath,” he said.
Although Favre remains proactive about his health, he expressed concerns about the future. “When I get fatigued, mainly toward the end of the day, I do shake a little bit. My cognitive memory – part of it, right now it’s OK. But as you well know, there’s no cure.”
Favre’s honest update reflects the mindset of a veteran athlete known for his toughness. He continues to shed light on his condition, aiming to educate others about Parkinson’s.
