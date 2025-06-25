Brett Favre Trials Bold Therapy for Parkinson’s in Mexico

Tijuana, Mexico — NFL legend Brett Favre is seeking unconventional treatments for his Parkinson’s disease, diagnosed in September 2024. Favre is currently undergoing ibogaine therapy at Ambio Life Sciences, a facility in Tijuana.

Ibogaine, derived from a psychedelic plant, is not FDA-approved in the United States. However, Favre is hopeful that this experimental treatment may help repair neurological damage. He shared his thoughts on the treatment, saying, “I was told about ibogaine from a friend who completed the treatment and was blown away by the results.”

Ambio’s program combines plant-based medicine with clinical oversight, aiming to reactivate damaged neural pathways. Although some professionals in the medical field are skeptical due to a lack of extensive clinical trials, early indications show positive effects. Favre commented, “Since coming to Ambio, I’ve felt a real shift, especially in my sleep and energy.”

Favre’s decision to pursue alternative therapies stems from his concerns about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a condition common among former football players. He expressed his worries, stating, “I often wonder what the future holds.”

Encouraging others in similar conditions, Favre said, “If you are contemplating it, come do it.” His advocacy has spurred discussions on the importance of innovative solutions for athletes facing neurological health issues.