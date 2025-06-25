Health
Brett Favre Trials Bold Therapy for Parkinson’s in Mexico
Tijuana, Mexico — NFL legend Brett Favre is seeking unconventional treatments for his Parkinson’s disease, diagnosed in September 2024. Favre is currently undergoing ibogaine therapy at Ambio Life Sciences, a facility in Tijuana.
Ibogaine, derived from a psychedelic plant, is not FDA-approved in the United States. However, Favre is hopeful that this experimental treatment may help repair neurological damage. He shared his thoughts on the treatment, saying, “I was told about ibogaine from a friend who completed the treatment and was blown away by the results.”
Ambio’s program combines plant-based medicine with clinical oversight, aiming to reactivate damaged neural pathways. Although some professionals in the medical field are skeptical due to a lack of extensive clinical trials, early indications show positive effects. Favre commented, “Since coming to Ambio, I’ve felt a real shift, especially in my sleep and energy.”
Favre’s decision to pursue alternative therapies stems from his concerns about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a condition common among former football players. He expressed his worries, stating, “I often wonder what the future holds.”
Encouraging others in similar conditions, Favre said, “If you are contemplating it, come do it.” His advocacy has spurred discussions on the importance of innovative solutions for athletes facing neurological health issues.
Recent Posts
- Jacob Fearnley Survives Late Fall to Win at Eastbourne
- Marge Simpson’s Shocking Death Revealed in Season 36 Finale
- Darren Star’s ‘Younger’ Dominates U.S. Comedy Streaming Rankings in 2025
- Mariska Hargitay Explores Family History in ‘My Mom Jayne’
- Sakkari and Putintseva Clash After Wimbledon Tune-Up Match
- Arsenal Bids €11 Million for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard Amid Midfield Changes
- Jürgen Klopp Launches New Padel Project at Mallorca Championships
- Sonego Faces Humbert in Eastbourne Round of 16
- Iga Swiatek Achieves 300th Match Win at Bad Homburg Open
- Brett Favre Trials Bold Therapy for Parkinson’s in Mexico
- Liam McNeeley Mocked as Top NBA Draft Pick Ahead of 2025 Draft
- Regina General Hospital Unveils Upgraded Courtyard for Healing
- U.S. Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions
- Cammack’s Ectopic Pregnancy Highlights Abortion Law Confusion in Florida
- Nuno Borges Eliminated in First Round of Doubles at Eastbourne
- El Paso Under Flood Watch as Monsoon Season Begins
- Apple Faces Scrutiny Over AI Delays and iPhone Sales Drop
- Pharrell Williams Unveils Louis Vuitton’s Indian-Inspired Collection in Paris
- Shooting at Hampton Beach Leads to Arrest and Shelter-in-Place Order
- Cyclists Honor Joseph Morrison Amid Ongoing Safety Concerns in Whitehorse