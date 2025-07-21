News
Brett Hankison Sentenced to 33 Months for Breonna Taylor Rights Violation
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison for violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights during a botched raid in March 2020 that led to her death. This sentencing follows a request from the Justice Department under President Donald Trump for Hankison to be imprisoned for just one day.
Hankison faced sentencing after he was convicted in November 2024 of violating Taylor’s civil rights. On the night of the raid, he fired rounds into Taylor’s apartment, although none hit her. Taylor’s fatal shooting ignited nationwide protests against racial injustice and police violence.
The death of the 26-year-old emergency room technician, along with George Floyd‘s in Minneapolis, catalyzed a wave of protests for racial justice across the United States. While the Justice Department’s recent memo recommended little to no prison time for Hankison, Judge Grady Jennings chose to impose a significant sentence.
The Justice Department’s stance has raised eyebrows among civil rights advocates. Critics, including Taylor’s family attorney Ben Crump, have described the lighter sentence recommendation as an “insult” to Taylor’s memory and a “betrayal” of the jury’s earlier decision.
Throughout the legal proceedings, multiple factors contributed to the controversy around Hankison’s sentencing, including his acquittal on state charges of wanton endangerment and a previous mistrial on federal charges. Federal prosecutors argued in their memo that Hankison’s actions did not directly cause Taylor’s death.
Hankison’s fellow officers, who were also involved in the raid, did not face any charges related to the shooting. As Hankison awaits his imprisonment, his case continues to highlight ongoing debates about police reform and accountability.
Recent Posts
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal