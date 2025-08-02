7 Brew Coffee Expands to New Location in Pace, Florida

Pace, Florida — 7 Brew Coffee is set to build a new location in Santa Rosa County, specifically in Pace. The coffee chain plans to construct a 770-square-foot building on a one-acre lot located at 4880 U.S. Highway 90. The plans include nine parking spaces and access from both Caroline Street and Orleans Street, with three entrances overall, two of which will be accessible from Orleans Street.

This proposal received approval from county officials on July 24, nearly six months after it was initially submitted in early February. The Atlanta-based Bowman Consulting Group filed the proposal on behalf of 7 Brew and submitted revised plans in June and July. County officials provided feedback during both submissions before granting final approval.

With this new store, 7 Brew Coffee will expand its footprint in Santa Rosa County to four locations. County officials had also approved a separate proposal for a store in Navarre in late June. The coffee chain began its expansion into Florida with a store in Crestview earlier in 2023 and has been working to increase its presence in the Pensacola region.

7 Brew opened its first location in Pensacola at the start of this year, followed by another store in June, marking its first establishment in Santa Rosa County. So far, 7 Brew has plans for five locations across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Currently, one store operates in Escambia County, along with two locations in Santa Rosa County, specifically in Milton and Gulf Breeze.

In addition to the new location in Pace, there are proposals for three more 7 Brew stores in the northern part of Escambia County. Two stores are suggested for Ferry Pass, one next to University Town Center and another planned for nearby. The last proposed store is yet to be confirmed.

Founded in Rogers, Arkansas, in 2017, 7 Brew Coffee has rapidly expanded across the United States, with nearly 30 locations in Florida at the time of writing. The chain operates on a drive-through-only model, emphasizing efficiency in customer service. Aside from coffee, 7 Brew offers smoothies, shakes, and in-house made energy drinks, aiming to provide a variety of beverage options for its customers.