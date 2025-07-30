Sports
Brewers Acquire Danny Jansen, Eye More Trades Before Deadline
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – The Milwaukee Brewers made a significant move on Monday by acquiring catcher Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays, enhancing their roster ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The Brewers had been facing questions regarding their catching depth, especially with William Contreras playing through a finger injury. With this uncertainty, adding Jansen provides an experienced option behind the plate.
To make room for Jansen on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated veteran catcher Eric Haase for assignment. Manager Pat Murphy expressed his sadness over the decision, stating, “It’s a hard day for the Brewers, in some ways, because Eric Haase has for two years been an incredible team member that’s helped us.”
The acquisition comes amid a flurry of trades by the Brewers this season. They previously secured players like Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox and Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox. Reports indicate that the team is not finished and is actively pursuing further improvements.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Brewers are also interested in Baltimore Orioles‘ Ryan O’Hearn, who could fill a crucial role in their lineup. Despite O’Hearn’s lower batting average this season, he has shown power potential with 12 home runs.
The Brewers currently rank 21st in slugging percentage among left-handed hitters and are looking to elevate their offensive performance as the season progresses. With the trade deadline fast approaching, fans and insiders alike are eager to see what the team will do next.
