Brewers Aim to End Road Trip on High Note Against Padres

SAN DIEGO – The Milwaukee Brewers conclude their regular-season road trip on Wednesday afternoon, September 24, hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (3-8, 3.66 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, stepping in for the initially scheduled Quinn Priester, who will pitch on Friday. The Padres will counter with right-hander Dylan Cease (8-12, 4.64 ERA).

Before the game, Milwaukee recalled right-hander Carlos Rodriguez from Class AAA Nashville and designated left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, who made a tough outing recently, for assignment. The game is set to start at 3:10 p.m. and will be aired on FanDuel Sports Wisconsin.

The Brewers, with a record of 95-63 and having clinched the NL Central title, are aiming for the best record in Major League Baseball. They need to win two more games to secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

On Monday night, the Brewers faced a challenging game as they lost to the Padres 5-4 in 11 innings. Manager Pat Murphy found positives in his team’s performance despite the loss, highlighting the fantastic environment and resilient play by both teams.

The Brewers made an early push in the game, taking a 3-1 lead before struggling to capitalize, finishing the game with only seven hits and leaving 12 runners on base. Freddy Peralta reached a milestone, marking 200 strikeouts for the third consecutive season.

Peralta reflected on his performance, stating, “It makes me feel really good. I know those guys and I know how hard they worked, and when you get to the point you want to be it’s not easy to stay healthy for the whole season.”

In a separate outing on September 23, Zimmermann’s road back to the majors was tough, allowing a grand slam in the first inning and a two-run homer shortly after. However, he managed to pitch six innings, which was crucial for a fatigued bullpen.

“He pitched six innings, and we all know the state of our bullpen,” Murphy said. “I thought he did a tremendous job, and that’s exactly what was needed tonight.”

Zimmermann’s performance, though overshadowed by the loss, helped the team conserve pitching resources, which could be vital as the postseason approaches.

The Brewers will look to bounce back against the Padres, aiming for a strong finish to their season before heading into the playoff chase.