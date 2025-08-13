Sports
Brewers Aim for Free Burgers with Possible 12th Win This Week
Milwaukee, WI – The excitement is building at George Webb restaurants as the Milwaukee Brewers aim for a special promotion that grants free burgers to fans. If the Brewers win a twelfth consecutive game, the giveaway will commence, marking the third time this season they have flirted with this opportunity.
Currently, the Brewers are riding a nine-game winning streak and will face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field starting Monday, August 11. Fans will eagerly await the results as they need to sweep the Pirates to trigger the free burger promotion.
The Brewers have previously come close to the coveted twelve-game streak this summer, falling short after winning eight and eleven games in earlier attempts. If successful, it would be the first season in history where the Brewers had three winning streaks of eight games or more.
The Atlanta Braves last achieved this feat in 2023, and the Brewers will be hoping to write their own history alongside the legendary 1987 “Team Streak” who won 13 games in a row.
George Webb’s famous burger giveaway is part of local baseball lore, officially starting in 1965 when the prediction was painted on diner walls. The promotion instills excitement in fans, reinforcing community ties with the beloved sport.
Despite struggling in last place in the National League Central, the Pirates boast strong pitchers, including Cy Young favorite Paul Skenes, presenting a formidable challenge for Milwaukee. The upcoming game Tuesday is being highlighted as a critical matchup, testing the Brewers’ winning resolve.
George Webb, which has been around since 1948, first declared this tradition soon after its founding. Back in 1987, when the Brewers clinched their twelfth consecutive win, the restaurant served an impressive 168,194 free burgers to ecstatic patrons.
As the Brewers strive for the twelfth win, the anticipation grows for both fans and restaurant staff alike. Will Milwaukee secure those free burgers once again? We will find out soon enough.
