Sports
Brewers Aim for 14th Straight Win Against Reds
Cincinnati, Ohio – The Milwaukee Brewers are set to face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park. The Brewers, riding a hot streak, are looking for their 14th consecutive victory after winning the opener of the series 10-8 on Friday night.
Milwaukee’s success this month has propelled them to a nine-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, and they have not lost a game in August. The Brewers displayed their resilience on Friday, overcoming a seven-run deficit early in the game.
Christian Yelich played a critical role in the win, hitting two home runs and driving in five RBIs. Despite the Reds scoring eight runs, they couldn’t secure a victory, marking their first loss in recent games.
Brewers’ pitcher Quinn Priester, who has an impressive 11-2 record and a 3.49 ERA, will take the mound against Reds’ Zack Littell, who brings a 9-8 record and a 3.60 ERA to the contest. The Brewers are favored to continue their winning streak with a betting line of -135.
“We’ve been on a roll, and we just need to keep it going,” said Yelich after Friday’s game.
As the series progresses, fans can catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network Indiana and MLB.TV. Live streaming options are available on Fubo, with potential regional restrictions.
With the Brewers in dominant form, baseball fans are eager to see if they can extend their winning streak and further solidify their playoff hopes.
Recent Posts
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features