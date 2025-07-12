Brewers Aim for Sweep Against Struggling Dodgers on July 9

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers (52-40) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-37) today in the final game of a three-game series. Milwaukee is looking to sweep the Dodgers after winning 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers have been struggling, losing five consecutive games and facing the possibility of being swept for the second straight series. Tyler Glasnow, with an ERA of 4.50, will start for Los Angeles. Jose Quintana, boasting a record of 6-3 and an ERA of 3.44, is set to take the mound for Milwaukee.

The match starts at 2:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dodgers are favored with a money line of -163, meaning a bet of $163 would win $100. The over/under for total runs scored is set at 8.5.

Will Smith, the Dodgers’ catcher, stands out with a .332 batting average and is tied for third in the league with 12 home runs. He enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. First baseman Freddie Freeman, with a batting average of .303, contributed to the Dodgers’ batting lineup with 10 home runs.

For the Brewers, center fielder Jackson Chourio has been impactful, recording 15 home runs and 55 RBIs. He is currently on a seven-game hitting streak. Right fielder Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with a .293 batting average, showcasing consistent performance with seven home runs this season.

As for predictions, SportsLine‘s projection model suggests the total runs will be under 8.5, projecting around 8.1 combined runs for the game. The model indicates one side of the money line carries significant value for betting.