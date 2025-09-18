Brewers Beat Angels 9-2 Behind Peralta’s 17th Win

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Freddy Peralta dominated on the mound, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on September 16, 2025. With this win, Peralta claimed his National League-leading 17th victory of the season.

In a standout performance at American Family Field, Peralta (17-6) struck out 10 batters and conceded only two hits over six innings. The only runs he allowed came from a bloop single by Carter Kieboom and a home run by Denzer Guzman, marking Guzman’s first career homer. Peralta walked two batters but showcased his strength on the mound throughout the game.

Support from the Brewers’ offense came early and often. Christian Yelich hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, bringing his seasonal total to 29 homers. Yelich also doubled and contributed four runs batted in to give the Brewers a solid 5-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning.

The scoring began with an RBI double from Yelich in the first inning, bringing home Jackson Chourio. The Brewers expanded their lead in the second, with a sacrifice fly from Sal Frelick scoring Caleb Durbin, who reached base on a single.

The Angels struggled against Peralta’s pitching, striking out 20 times as a team. Their starting pitcher, Caden Dana (0-2), allowed five runs over 3.2 innings before exiting the game.

Milwaukee’s offense continued to shine with a three-run eighth inning, highlighted by RBIs from Chourio and William Contreras. The victory marks a crucial step for the Brewers as they aim to clinch the National League Central division, with their magic number now set at seven.

Next, the Brewers will face the Angels again on September 17, with RHP Brandon Woodruff set to take the mound.