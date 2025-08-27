Brewers Beat Diamondbacks 7-5 in Thrilling Game

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday night, showcasing a dynamic offensive display.

Christian Yelich and Andruw Monasterio each contributed two hits and two RBIs for Milwaukee, who leads the NL Central. Monasterio hit a 404-foot homer in the fourth inning, adding to the Brewers’ offensive might.

The game turned in Milwaukee’s favor during a five-run third inning that broke a scoreless tie. Eduardo Rodríguez, starting for Arizona, struggled, allowing seven consecutive hits after retiring his first six batters. He lasted only 2 1/3 innings in what was his shortest start of the season.

Arizona found their rhythm in the sixth inning, scoring five runs, including a three-run homer by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Despite this comeback, the Diamondbacks could not tie the game.

Milwaukee’s bullpen, led by closer Alejandro Uribe, retired the side in order in the ninth, securing the victory. This game marked the Brewers’ sixth win in their last eight games.

In an unusual scenario, Arizona’s travel was delayed due to a faulty plane. Manager Torey Lovullo reported that the team experienced brake issues and had to wait for a replacement plane.

Yelich has excelled this season, going 8 of 11 with two homers and 21 RBIs in bases-loaded situations.

On Tuesday, the Diamondbacks will send their ace, who holds a 12-8 record, to face the Brewers’ starter with a 4-2 record.