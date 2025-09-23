Brewers Celebrate Third Straight NL Central Title in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — As celebratory prosecco and Miller Lite poured down his face, Christian Yelich soaked in the satisfaction of the Milwaukee Brewers’ third straight NL Central Division title. “This is the why,” Yelich said Sunday after the Brewers clinched, thanks to the Cubs’ 1-0 loss in Cincinnati.

Yelich emphasized the significance of the team’s hard work throughout the season. “This is why everything’s harped on throughout the year. Why we pay attention to detail, why there’s tough love throughout the season, why you keep grinding and why you keep trying to get better is for these moments — the fact that you can celebrate with your teammates.”

The Brewers finished the day with the best record in baseball, securing their fourth division title in the past five seasons. Despite their success, Yelich believes they are viewed as underdogs as the playoffs approach. “In baseball, any team could beat anybody, especially in short series. Obviously we’re not going to be favored,” he said.

Yelich noted that many expect other teams with more experience and talent to outperform them. “But I think that gives our team a freedom. Nobody thinks that you’re going to be able to do this. So go out there and just play,” he added.

Despite losing key players in the offseason and facing injuries, Yelich and starter Brandon Woodruff have remained critical to the team’s success. However, Woodruff’s status is uncertain after he went on the injured list due to a lat strain.

Manager Pat Murphy acknowledged the team’s situation. “Are we the most talented? No. Are we going to go up against teams far more talented with four times the payroll? Sure, but it doesn’t bother this team,” he said.

Since 2018, Milwaukee has faced struggles in the postseason, including four wild-card exits and one division series loss. “I heard somebody say we’ve got the regular season figured out, now we’ve got to figure out the playoffs. That’s one of the most absurd comments I’ve ever heard,” Murphy stated, highlighting the team’s resilience.

After the Brewers clinched their title, they donned navy blue “division champs” shirts and celebrated in the locker room. Owner Mark Attanasio noted there was some “Brewer magic or Uecker magic” in the team’s performance this season.

The season has been a journey for the players, with Woodruff reflecting on the unexpected success. “When we started the year, nobody thought we’d be here at this point. Obviously, we’ve had our share of injuries. Nobody could have imagined we’d be in this spot right now,” he said.

The Brewers’ dominant stretch during July and August, where they won 29 out of 33 games, helped them secure the division. “We’ve done a heck of a job as a group to get to this point,” Woodruff concluded. “And you know what? There’s still a lot of baseball left for the Brewers.”