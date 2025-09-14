Brewers Clinch Playoff Spot as MLB Regular Season Nears Conclusion

ARLINGTON, Texas — As the final month of the 2025 MLB regular season unfolds, several teams are focusing on October. The Milwaukee Brewers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this past Saturday, aiming for the NL Central title while commanding a significant lead in their division.

Currently, the Brewers hold a 5.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, who recently won a game against the Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee’s clinch marks a successful season thus far, despite facing some challenges; they were swept in a three-game series against the Texas Rangers earlier this week, which was their first sweep of the season.

“It stinks, but I don’t think there’s any team in baseball that’s only been swept three times over 300 games,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after the series finale, a 6-3 loss. “It’s not a lack of effort; maybe the opposite. They’re exhausted and we’re beat up and injured.”

The Brewers have a crucial series coming up against the St. Louis Cardinals. Their current focus will be to bounce back from the recent losses and maintain their lead into the postseason.

Meanwhile, teams like the Philadelphia Phillies are also on the verge of clinching, with a magic number of just one. As October approaches, excitement builds over which teams will secure their postseason berths.

In addition to the Brewers and Phillies, other teams are high in contention as well. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays are locked in a close race for the American League’s No. 1 seed, while the wild-card spots create vibrant storylines as well.

Fans are kept on their toes, wondering who will claim the final playoff spots and how the playoff schedule will shake out. Wisconsin and Detroit baseball communities are poised for an action-packed finish to the season.

As for the Brewers, they remain optimistic about their chances as they prepare to head home for the last stretch, aiming for their third consecutive division title.