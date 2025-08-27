Brewers Closer Trevor Megill Lands on Injured List with Flexor Strain

Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed closer Trevor Megill on the injured list due to a flexor strain in his throwing arm, the team announced on Wednesday.

Megill, 31, made his first career All-Star Game earlier this summer. He recorded a 2.54 ERA across 49 appearances, along with a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This season, he notched 30 of his 51 career saves and achieved 1.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

In a series of moves, the Brewers have signed right-hander Erick Fedde to a one-year contract and transferred fellow righty Luke Henderson to the 60-day injured list. Henderson has been sidelined with a flexor strain since early August.

With Megill out, the Brewers are expected to use a closer-by-committee approach. Pitchers like Joel Payamps, Elvis Peguero, and others will rotate save opportunities based on matchups. Uribe earned a save on Monday, while Miller pitched during the ninth inning of a tied game on Tuesday.

The average recovery time for a flexor strain is nearly 70 days, with a median of 49 days. With only four weeks left in the MLB regular season, Megill faces an uphill battle to return before the playoffs begin.

The Brewers are scheduled to play the third game of their four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Milwaukee holds the best record in Major League Baseball, entering the game with six fewer losses than any other team.