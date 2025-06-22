Brewers Complete First Sweep of Twins Since 2018 Amid Wild Game

MINNEAPOLIS – The Milwaukee Brewers triumphed over the Minnesota Twins, 9-8, on Sunday afternoon, June 22, at Target Field. This victory capped a memorable interleague series, marking the Brewers’ first sweep of the Twins since July 2018.

With their offense showcasing impressive power, the Brewers hit a total of 35 runs and 47 hits over the weekend. Rhys Hoskins and Brice Turang both homered, while every starter secured at least one hit in the final game of the series.

Milwaukee built a six-run lead entering the seventh inning, but Minnesota made a late charge that made things tense. The Twins nearly erased the deficit before Brewers closer Trevor Megill, who formerly played for Minnesota, entered to secure a four-out save, his 17th of the season.

“I just focused on getting outs,” Megill said after the game. “I wanted to do my part and finish it off for the team.”

The Brewers improved to 43-35 and remain eight games over .500, thanks to their fourth consecutive win. The victory wasn’t without drama as the Twins scored twice in the eighth inning, putting pressure on the Brewers’ defense.

Ty France hit a two-run homer to tighten the score at 9-8, and the ensuing singles from Brooks Lee and Carlos Correa threatened to tie the game. However, Megill struck out Jonah Bride to end the inning, leaving the Pirates hanging.

With a defensive highlight and a scare for followers, the game saw Milwaukee’s third baseman, Lee, struggle with a ground-ball double play, allowing runners to reach scoring positions. Still, Turang’s three-run homer earlier in the game had paved the way for the Brewers, restoring some cushion amid the chaos.

The first and second innings set the stage for Milwaukee’s advantage, with Hoskins tying the game in the second with a leadoff homer. Milwaukee scored early with contributions from Yelich and other starters, displaying a well-rounded offensive effort throughout the series.

As they prepare for their next series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee looks to ride the momentum generated from this significant victory. Their next game is set for June 23, with Chad Patrick taking the mound.