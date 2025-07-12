Brewers Complete Historic Sweep of Dodgers with Walk-Off Win

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Brewers achieved a historic milestone by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time ever at home, securing a 3-2 victory on July 9, 2025. The thrilling win came in dramatic fashion as the Brewers rallied in the 10th inning at American Family Field.

With the game tied in the bottom of the 10th, outfielder Jackson Chourio stepped up and delivered a walk-off single, driving in the automatic runner on third base. This marked Chourio’s first career walk-off hit. “I just focused on putting the ball in play and doing my job,” Chourio said after the game.

Milwaukee’s winning moment followed a tense battle where the teams were locked at 1-1 entering the ninth. The Brewers tied the game when pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn hit a single that brought home a run. With runners on first and third, however, the inning ended with the Dodgers preventing further damage.

Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani made a comeback appearance after being on the injured list since April, pitching five innings, striking out five, and allowing just one unearned run. Meanwhile, Brewers’ José Quintana struck out four and allowed only two hits and one run over six innings, not allowing a hit until a single in the fifth.

In a key moment, the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning, but they failed to capitalize with bases loaded as Freddie Freeman grounded out. This mistake was pivotal as the Dodgers have now lost six straight games, their longest skid since April 2019.

The Dodgers will continue their road trip with a series against the San Francisco Giants, while the Brewers are set to host the Washington Nationals. Both teams hope to shift their fortunes in the upcoming games.