Brewers Dominate Nationals, Turang Hits Career-High Home Runs

WASHINGTON — The Milwaukee Brewers triumphed over the Washington Nationals on August 3, 2023, securing a commanding victory that showcased the team’s depth and power. Starting pitcher Logan Henderson made his first major league start in light of recent injuries, allowing only one run over 4 1/3 innings.

Brice Turang stole the spotlight with an impressive performance, hitting two home runs and achieving a new career total of eight home runs for the season. His first homer came in the second inning, where he connected with a changeup from Nationals’ pitcher Brad Lord, sending the ball 399 feet to right-center.

“It feels great to finally see my hard work pay off,” Turang said after the game, highlighting the significance of his performance against the Nationals, the same team he last homered against on July 13.

The Brew Crew exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning alone, with additional contributions from Brandon Lockridge, who stepped up after being called up to replace Jackson Chourio, currently on the injured list. Lockridge’s two-run single pushed the game’s lead to 12-1.

“It’s all about taking advantage of opportunities,” Lockridge remarked, expressing gratitude for his role in the team’s success. He had a stellar day at the plate, going 4-for-10 in the series thus far.

Midway through the game, the Brewers demonstrated their versatility when two runs scored without a hit leaving the infield during a sixth-inning inning. The Nationals struggled to contain the Brewers’ aggressive base running and capitalized on defensive errors.

Henderson’s strong performance was crucial as he filled in for injured pitcher Misiorowski. The Brewers’ bullpen took over from him, striking out key players in Washington’s lineup.

Looking ahead, the Brewers are set to face the Atlanta Braves with starting pitchers Quinn Priester and Freddy Peralta scheduled for the upcoming games. The pressure is on as both teams vie for the best record in the National League, with the Brewers currently tied for first place in the Central with the Chicago Cubs.