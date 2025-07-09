Brewers Edge Dodgers After Thrilling Extra Innings

Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers held off the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling 3-2 extra innings victory on July 9, 2025. The Dodgers were looking to shake off a five-game losing streak, but they fell short in the end.

Pitcher José Quintana made his return for Los Angeles, allowing no earned runs through five innings despite battling against uneven command and some defensive errors. The Dodgers only managed two runs, with their offense struggling throughout the game. Quintana struck out five and gave up only two hits, though he could not secure the win.

On the other hand, Brewers starter Tyler Glasnow was impressive in his first start since April. He faced early difficulties but recovered to finish with 5 innings pitched, striking out five and allowing just one unearned run.

The Brewers broke the no-hit bid against Quintana in the fifth inning when Miguel Rojas walked and a run scored due to a throwing error by Dodgers catcher Will Smith. This gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

In the seventh inning, the Dodgers took a brief lead when Mookie Betts hit a sacrifice fly, scoring a run after loading the bases. However, the lead slipped away in the ninth as Tanner Scott, who entered in the seventh, allowed a game-tying single to Andrew Vaughn.

Extra innings saw a strategic play where the Dodgers began the 10th inning with a runner on second. After failing to score, the Brewers capitalized with a game-winning single by Luis Urías, clinching the series sweep against Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will have a day off before heading back to the West Coast to face their rivals, the San Francisco Giants, in a three-game series.