Brewers Edge Past Mets in Thrilling Extra-Inning Game

NEW YORK, NY — The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets in a nail-biting 7-6 game on Saturday night at Citi Field. Isaac Collins delivered the winning hit with a walk-off solo home run in the 10th inning, extending the Brewers’ winning streak to 10 games.

The Mets went into the game hoping to snap a seven-game losing streak, having struggled to maintain their lead in the National League wildcard race. Their frustration grew when Edwin Diaz allowed his first home run since April.

Despite the setback, the Mets initially held a 6-5 lead, thanks in part to hits from Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo. The game, however, turned decisively in the Brewers’ favor during the final innings.

William Contreras played a key role for the Brewers, hitting two home runs earlier in the game. His performance kept Milwaukee competitive until Collins’ dramatic finish. “Every game feels like it could go either way, but we believe in each other,” Contreras said after the game.

Nick Mears came in to close for the Brewers and encountered high-pressure moments, walking Soto. However, he managed to strike out both Francisco Alvarez and Brandon Nimmo, setting the stage for Collins’ winning hit.

The Brewers’ win showcased the importance of resilience in baseball, as they made crucial plays despite trailing earlier. Manager Craig Counsell expressed pride in his team’s ability to rally, saying, “We never gave up, even when it looked tough.” The Mets, meanwhile, face the challenge of bouncing back as they prepare to meet the Brewers once again in the series finale tomorrow.