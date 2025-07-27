Brewers Face Off Against Marlins in Saturday Night Showdown

Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to bounce back after a tough game as they host the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Saturday night, July 26.

Starting for the Brewers will be right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who has a record of 2-0 with a 1.65 earned run average (ERA). Miami counters with Janson Junk, a familiar face to Brewers fans, holding a 4-2 record and a 3.09 ERA.

The Brewers will also have the return of outfielder Sal Frelick, who is back in the lineup after recovering from a strained hamstring. Frelick will lead off and play in right field, while Tyler Black has been optioned to Class AAA Nashville to make room for his return.

In the previous game, the Brewers struggled, allowing Miami to take a commanding lead. Kyle Stowers greeted Grant Anderson with a double in the sixth inning, and Dane Myers followed with a 428-foot home run, putting the Brewers down 7-3.

Quintana started strong but faced challenges, allowing seven hits and five runs, two of them earned, after 99 pitches. The game saw a turning point with a three-run homer from Heriberto Hernández in the fifth inning, marking the third lead change within just one and a half innings.

The Brewers fought back as Jackson Chourio began their fourth inning with a double, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 19 games. Isaac Collins and Brice Turang contributed with key hits, putting Milwaukee temporarily ahead 3-2.

Miami’s offense responded quickly. In the third inning, Dane Myers singled, stole second, and scored on a double by Javier Sanoja, tying the game.

Fans can catch the action starting at 6:10 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Wisconsin. The two teams will meet again on July 27, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound for Milwaukee against Miami’s Eury Pérez.