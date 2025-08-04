Brewers Face Braves in High-Stakes Monday Night Matchup

ATLANTA, GA — The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Atlanta Braves this Monday, August 4, 2025. The game is set to begin at 7:15 PM EDT at Truist Park. The Brewers enter the game with a record of 67-44 against the spread, while the Braves are struggling at 45-63.

Statistical models show that the Brewers have a 55.6% predicted chance of winning based on recent performances and player statistics. They have been particularly strong this season, scoring high in categories like batting average and overall performance against left-handed pitchers.

Brewers’ players Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn have notable performances with favorable betting trends surrounding them. Yelich, in particular, has been instrumental, batting .278 on the road, the best in MLB this season. The team benefits when they achieve 10 or more hits, boasting an 32-6 record in such games.

The Braves, on the other hand, face a tough uphill battle. Their struggles are reflected in their record of just 12-55 when scoring four or fewer runs. Additionally, they are 5-29 when allowing two or more home runs this season.

Starting pitchers for the game include Quinn Priester for the Brewers and Erick Fedde for the Braves. Priester has one of the lowest line drive rates against him, contributing to his effectiveness on the mound. Fedde, by contrast, has faced challenges, especially with walking leadoff batters, holding the highest on-base percentage allowed in the league.

As fans prepare for this important National League matchup, statistics will play a crucial role in determining the outcome. With the Brewers in strong form, their performance against the Braves could be decisive tonight.