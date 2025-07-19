Brewers Face Dodgers in Showdown After All-Star Break

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Milwaukee Brewers enter a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers following a seven-game winning streak that has positioned them as the hottest team in the National League. The series begins Friday night at Chavez Ravine, where the typically dominant Dodgers will look to regain their form after a rocky start to July.

The Brewers, led by manager Pat Murphy, come off the All-Star break with a record of 25-12 since June, closing in on the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central lead. Milwaukee boasts a better run differential than the Dodgers, and veteran outfielder Christian Yelich is on track for a 30-homer, 20-steal season in his 33rd year. Alongside him, 21-year-old prospect Jackson Chourio is expected to deliver a solid 27-homer, 27-steal performance this season.

Conversely, the Dodgers, under manager Dave Roberts, have posted a record of just 5-7 in July, even after rolling out their high-priced lineup. They were recently swept by the Brewers in a three-game series from July 7-9, putting pressure on L.A. to deliver at home, where they hold a 33-17 record.

The opening game of the series features Brewers’ right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester, who has a record of 7-2 with a 3.55 ERA, against Tyler Glasnow, who is returning from injury. Saturday’s matchup highlights Freddy Peralta (11-4, 2.66 ERA) facing Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 2.03 ERA). The series finale concludes with a duel between José Quintana (6-3, 3.28 ERA) and Dodgers’ ace Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 3.38 ERA).

As both teams meet in Los Angeles, the outcome will hold significance for playoff aspirations as the Dodgers remain a force despite recent struggles, and the Brewers look to solidify their postseason hopes.