Brewers Face Padres with Postseason on the Line

Milwaukee, WI – The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for a crucial series against the San Diego Padres as they aim to secure home-field advantage in the postseason. With an impressive record of 95-61, the Brewers have already clinched the NL Central title and hold a three-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the majors.

The Padres, sitting at 85-71, are in a tight race for a wild-card spot. They split a recent six-game road trip and trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by three games. Their magic number to secure a postseason berth is just one, meaning a win on Monday could bring them closer to their second consecutive playoff appearance.

Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick has been on a hot streak, hitting two home runs and achieving a 1.168 OPS over the last week. Meanwhile, San Diego’s Jackson Merrill performed well on the road trip, also hitting two home runs.

On the mound, Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.65 ERA) is set to pitch on Monday. Peralta, a two-time All-Star, has a remarkable 1.43 ERA in his last eight starts. He previously faced the Padres at Petco Park in June, where he pitched six shutout innings.

For the Padres, RHP Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.81 ERA) will take the mound. Pivetta is coming off a start where he did not complete five innings, marking a rare occurrence in his recent performance.

The series will be critical for both teams as they push towards the postseason. The Brewers currently rank among the top ten in OPS and ERA, while the Padres are looking to improve their standings with their strong bullpen.

Injuries are a concern for both teams – the Brewers have several pitchers on the injured list, including closer Trevor Megill, while the Padres await the return of shortstop Xander Bogaerts from a foot injury.

The stakes are high as the teams face off, with postseason implications riding on this series.