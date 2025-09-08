Brewers Face Rangers in Crucial AL Wild Card Series

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Milwaukee Brewers begin a pivotal three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Monday evening, September 8, 2025, at Globe Life Field. The Brewers are fresh off a sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which has lowered their postseason magic number to three.

Currently, the Brewers are leading the National League Central and vying for the top seed in the playoffs, with magic numbers of 12 for the division and 13 for the number one seed. Meanwhile, the Rangers are firmly in the playoff hunt, just 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card spot and four games back in the AL West with a record of 74-70.

The Brewers will be looking to continue their momentum despite numerous injuries. Key players like Rhys Hoskins and Trevor Megill may soon return, whereas Christian Yelich, who has missed the last five games, might play in this series. Others like Grant Anderson and DL Hall have targeted returns later in September, while Shelby Miller faces a lengthy recovery from surgery.

On the Rangers’ side, their injury woes include several pitchers and prominent position players, with Josh Sborz, Jon Gray, and Corey Seager out for the season. Despite this, Texas has persevered, winning 11 of their last 15 games as they try to secure a playoff berth during the final weeks of the season.

Yelich currently leads the Brewers’ offense with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs. Jackson Chourio follows him with 19 HRs. For the Rangers, Wyatt Langford heads their lineup with 21 HRs and 24 doubles, while Jake Burger helps keep their offense alive. However, the Rangers rank 27th in team OPS and must boost their performance as they head into crucial matchups.

The pitching matchup for Monday night features Brewers’ Jose Quintana, who has a 3.72 ERA, against the Rangers’ Jacob Latz, who boasts a 3.15 ERA. Quintana has proven effective this season, relying on strong defense and his ability to escape jams. Latz, in his third straight start, has maintained his form after stepping into the rotation.

This series is critical for both teams as they navigate toward their playoff aspirations. As the Brewers seek to solidify their postseason positioning, the Rangers are determined to keep their chances alive in the AL Wild Card race.