Brewers Face Rockies in Final Homestand Game

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Brewers will conclude their six-game homestand this weekend with a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field. The Brewers are looking to build on their recent success, coming off a series win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Currently, Milwaukee holds a strong record of 14-8 in June, an impressive feat considering the Rockies have only won 18 games all season before their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, which would improve their record to 18-63 overall. The Rockies managed a four-game win streak last week, taking three of four from the Nationals but struggled since, going 2-5.

The Brewers are dealing with multiple injuries. Brandon Woodruff, Garrett Mitchell, Blake Perkins, and Nestor Cortes all sit on the injured list. Woodruff and Perkins are likely to return soon as both are on rehab assignments. On the other hand, Mitchell re-injured his shoulder and could be out until late September.

Meanwhile, the Rockies are also facing challenges with injuries. Kyle Freeland is expected to return for Friday’s series opener after missing time with back issues. Ryan Feltner and Ezequiel Tovar also aim to return in the upcoming weeks, while Kris Bryant‘s struggles with injuries have sidelined him since mid-April.

On the field, Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .264 batting average, 15 homers, 57 RBIs, and 39 runs scored this season. Rhys Hoskins and Jackson Chourio are tied for second on the team with 12 home runs each, contributing to a well-rounded offensive lineup. The team has combined for 75 home runs, ranked 19th in the league.

For Colorado, catcher Hunter Goodman is shining with a .287 batting average and 14 home runs this season. However, the Rockies as a team are struggling with a .229 average and are ranked 25th in OPS.

The Brewers’ pitching has been solid, highlighted by Trevor Megill who has a 2.60 ERA and 18 saves. Milwaukee holds an overall team ERA of 3.82, while the Rockies sit at the bottom with a 5.53 ERA.

As the teams face off this weekend, the Brewers are favored to sweep the series, continuing their strong performance as they look to solidify their position in the standings.