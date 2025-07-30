Brewers Fall to Marlins Despite Chourio’s Hitting Streak

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers lost 5-1 to the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon, despite a notable performance from rookie Jackson Chourio.

The defeat brought the Brewers to a record of 61-42, but they still hold onto first place in the National League Central. The Marlins improved their record to 49-53 and have shown significant improvement after losing 100 games last season.

Chourio, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI, extended his hitting streak to 18 games. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, this marks the longest hitting streak by a player aged 21 or younger since Freddie Freeman‘s 20-game streak in 2011.

“Joining Freeman in that category is a great honor,” Chourio said. “He’s one of the best hitters in the game.” Currently, Chourio has a .271 batting average, with 17 home runs and 66 RBIs this season.

Despite strong individual performances, the Brewers struggled as a team. The Marlins’ victory was propelled by All-Star Kyle Stowers, who hit his 23rd home run of the season and contributed to the team’s fourth consecutive victory.

The teams are set to meet again on Saturday night for the second game of the series, with the first pitch planned for 7:10 p.m. ET. Miami will send right-hander Janson Junk to the mound, while the Brewers will counter with veteran left-hander José Quintana.

Looking ahead, the Brewers face the Chicago Cubs for a three-game series starting Monday, hoping to rebound from this current loss.