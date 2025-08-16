Brewers Gain Extra Year of Control with Andrew Vaughn’s Success

Milwaukee, WI – The Milwaukee Brewers are celebrating a stroke of luck in their acquisition of Andrew Vaughn. Originally expected to have him for just the remainder of this season and next, a recent analysis revealed that Vaughn will actually remain under team control through the 2027 season.

Vaughn joined the Brewers after being called up from Triple-A Nashville. His impressive performance has made him a key player in the Brewers’ lineup. Following his standout game last week, Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy of MLB.com shared that Vaughn’s contract allows the club to retain him for an extra year.

The rule states that any player with six or more years of major league service becomes a free agent unless they have a contract for the next season. Currently, Vaughn has four full years of service time, meaning he cannot reach six by the end of the 2026 season.

This gives the Brewers stability at first base with Vaughn’s potential and performance. In his 28 games with Milwaukee, he boasts a batting average of .340, with eight home runs and five doubles, along with a .404 on-base percentage.

While it may be ambitious to predict his full season statistics based on this pace, projecting how his numbers could translate over an entire season suggests Vaughn could hit approximately 40 home runs and 160 RBIs if he maintains this level of performance.

As Milwaukee looks to the future, they also have a variety of first base prospects, including their 2024 first-round pick, Andrew Fischer. This depth in talent allows the Brewers some flexibility in player development or potential trades while they strive to remain a competitive team.