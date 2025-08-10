Brewers Game Marred by Leaks at American Family Field

Milwaukee, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers faced off against the New York Mets on Saturday evening, but rain and leaks from the stadium roof disrupted the event. Heavy rain fell across the Milwaukee area, causing issues at American Family Field.

Videos shared by CBS 58 News showed water leaking from multiple spots in the retractable roof during the game, highlighting concerns about the stadium’s readiness for inclement weather. “The rain is coming down throughout our area tonight…even inside of American Family Field!” the news outlet tweeted.

As severe thunderstorms battered Southern Wisconsin, a flash flood watch was in effect. Despite the downpours, the Brewers managed to secure a 7-4 victory over the Mets, though small puddles on the field posed safety concerns.

The Brewers will face the Mets again on Sunday at 1:10 PM local time, raising questions about whether the roof issues will reoccur. American Family Field, which opened in 2001 as Miller Park, has faced scrutiny over its infrastructure. As the Brewers prepare for the next game, fans and officials alike hope for clearer skies.