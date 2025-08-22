Brewers to Honor Bob Uecker During Cubs Series at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers are set to welcome the Chicago Cubs for a pivotal three-game series at American Family Field from August 22 to 24, 2025. This series will feature a special celebration in honor of the late Bob Uecker on Sunday, August 24, marking a memorable event for fans and players alike.

Uecker, a legendary radio announcer for the Brewers, was a beloved figure in Milwaukee sports. His remarkable impact on the game and the community is reflected in the strong bond he formed with players, including shortstop Willy Adames. Adames has referred to Uecker as “an angel on earth,” highlighting their connection during his four years with the team.

The Brewers enter this series with a record of 79-47, standing firm at the top of the National League Central Division. They recently recorded a commanding victory over the Cubs, winning 7-0. Despite Chicago’s recent successes in the series, including two wins over Milwaukee, the Brewers still maintain a solid seven-game lead in the division.

Fans looking to catch the action can watch the games on various platforms including Fubo and DirecTV, both offering comprehensive coverage of MLB games. The Cubs, currently with a record of 72-54, will look to gain momentum as they face off against their division rivals.

“It’s a great time to be in Milwaukee,” Chef Homze told reporters, referencing the excitement surrounding the upcoming series. “We are eager to show our support for both the team and the legacy of Bob Uecker.”

As the teams prepare to clash, both sides are showcasing their strengths. Milwaukee leads the NL in on-base percentage and batting average, while Chicago boasts a powerful lineup with a strong slugging percentage.

With Uecker’s honor adding a layer of emotional significance, the series promises to be a memorable encounter, not just for the teams, but also for the devoted fans who will pack the stands of American Family Field.