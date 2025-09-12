Brewers Host Cardinals for Critical Weekend Series

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend in a key three-game series, starting Friday evening.

Coming off a mixed 3-3 road trip, the Brewers recently swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series before being swept by the Texas Rangers. Despite this setback, Milwaukee is looking to bounce back as they are close to clinching a playoff spot with a record of 89-58, leading the league by 2.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cardinals, however, have had a different experience this season. After parting ways with several key players at the trade deadline, they hold a record of 72-75 following a sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners earlier this week.

Injuries have also impacted both teams. Notably, Cardinals pitcher Shelby Miller is out for the season with a right UCL sprain, potentially requiring Tommy John surgery. On the Brewers side, rookie pitcher Logan Henderson is sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, though he is hopeful for a playoff return.

St. Louis will miss the services of star players like Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan this weekend, although Donovan is expected to make an appearance. Arenado’s return from the injured list is also anticipated next week.

Milwaukee’s offense is powered by Christian Yelich, who has recorded 27 home runs and 93 RBIs this season. The squad’s overall batting average stands at .260, showcasing a strong performance this year.

St. Louis’s offense is led by Willson Contreras, who has 20 homers, but the team is struggling with an overall batting average of .244. With the playoffs nearing, every game will be crucial for both teams as they head into the heart of September.

The pitching matchups for the series have also been eagerly anticipated. On Friday, Quinn Priester (3.25 ERA) will face off against Andre Pallante (5.28 ERA). In their respective careers, Priester has shown better form than Pallante, who is coming off a strong outing against the Giants.

Game times are set for 7:10 p.m. on Friday, 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:10 p.m. on Sunday. Milwaukee fans will be looking for a strong showing against their rivals to solidify their playoff hopes.