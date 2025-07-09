Brewers Host Dodgers in Exciting MLB Showdown

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Brewers face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling MLB matchup at American Family Field on Tuesday night, July 8. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (3-1, 3.20) will take the mound for the Brewers against future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.43). Misiorowski is coming off a strong performance and was named the National League’s rookie of the month.

The clash comes just a day after Misiorowski struggled against Shohei Ohtani, allowing a leadoff homer that marked Ohtani’s ninth of the season and 21st of his career. However, Misiorowski bounced back, striking out key hitters like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, wrapping up the opening inning with six strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Brewers enjoyed a resounding victory over the Dodgers in their previous game on July 7, where right-hander Freddy Peralta delivered a dominating performance, leading to a 9-1 win. Peralta, who has been recognized as an All-Star this season, recorded six shutout innings, reducing his earned run average to 2.74, placing him among the top pitchers in the National League.

Christian Yelich also contributed significantly with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, marking his 18th home run of the year. The evening was particularly memorable for Andrew Vaughn, who made an impressive Brewers debut, hitting a three-run homer in the first inning and showcasing the depth of the Brewers’ offense.

This matchup signifies a critical juncture in the season as the Brewers are looking to improve their standing while the Dodgers are attempting to break a four-game losing streak. The Brewers have made a statement this season with significant victories and a roster filled with emerging talent.

The game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. CT and can be viewed on FanDuel Sports Wisconsin and TBS. The teams are also set to play again on July 9, with José Quintana starting for the Brewers.