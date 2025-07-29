Brewers Host Marlins and Cubs After 11-Game Win Streak

Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers return home for the first time since the All-Star break, looking to build on a successful 11-game winning streak. They will host the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs this weekend as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the National League Central.

Fresh off a road trip where they went 5-1, the Brewers defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Wednesday. Currently, they hold a season record of 61-41, which is the best in baseball and gives them a one-game lead over the Cubs.

The Marlins have had a mixed season, holding a record of 48-53 and sitting 6.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. They recently went 4-2 since the All-Star break, achieving series victories against the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres.

Injuries are affecting both teams. The Brewers are missing several key players, including Sal Frelick, who is expected to return on Friday, and Nestor Cortes, who is projected for an early August return. The Marlins are facing their own injury challenges with players like Derek Hill and Connor Norby on the injured list.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers’ offensive charge with 19 home runs this season, while Jackson Chourio is close to his own 20-20 season, boasting 16 homers and 18 stolen bases. The team is hitting .250, with a total of 96 home runs recorded so far.

For the Marlins, Kyle Stowers has been a standout performer, leading the team with 22 home runs and a .295 batting average. Agustín Ramírez is also making a name for himself as a potential NL Rookie of the Year.

Both teams will showcase strong pitching. For the Brewers, Freddy Peralta is set to start on Friday, boasting a 2.85 ERA and leading the majors with 12 wins. He will face Marlins pitcher Cal Quantrill, who has struggled with a 5.24 ERA in 19 starts.

As the weekend progresses, more matchups include Jose Quintana versus Janson Junk on Saturday and Brandon Woodruff against Eury Pérez on Sunday. Woodruff enters his start with an impressive 1.65 ERA since returning from injury.

This home series will not only feature competitive baseball but also celebrations for the 25th anniversary of American Family Field, including an alumni home run derby and a bobblehead game.