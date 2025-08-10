Sports
Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Pulls Rare Charizard After Victory
Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated a thrilling win on Friday night at American Family Field, defeating the New York Mets 3-2 and extending their winning streak to seven games. As the festivities continued in the clubhouse, rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski unveiled a special surprise: a rare Pokémon card.
Misiorowski, who is currently on the injured list due to a shin contusion, opened a Base Set pack of Pokémon cards, slowly revealing the cards inside. The atmosphere grew tense as he revealed a glimmer of red, signaling something special. Then came the excitement—a holographic Charizard card, one of the most sought-after cards in the Pokémon universe.
“Holy s—!” one teammate shouted in exhilaration as the entire clubhouse erupted in cheers. The Charizard is known for its potential value, ranging from $455 in near mint condition to potentially $15,000 if graded by a professional service.
“That’s, like, the big card,” Misiorowski stated. “It was really cool… I just saw that it was red and I was like, holy [smokes], this might actually happen.” His teammates, including first baseman Rhys Hoskins, shared in the excitement, with Hoskins explaining the recent trend of collecting Pokémon cards among players.
“We have been visiting card shops together on the road,” Hoskins said, noting that he has been collecting for about five years. “Like a lot of people going through their old things back home, we found nostalgia in our closet.”
Misiorowski’s rising star in baseball adds another layer to the celebrations. In just seven starts, he has recorded a 2.70 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 33 ⅓ innings. Although currently sidelined, he threw three simulated innings on Saturday and is expected to return soon.
With the Brewers boasting the best record in Major League Baseball and on their longest winning streak of the season, the excitement in Milwaukee is palpable as fans and players alike celebrate both victories on and off the field.
Recent Posts
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp
- MLS All-Star Game Could Come to Cincinnati, Says Commissioner Garber
- Trump Demands Homeless Leave Washington or Face Eviction
- Sakkari and Tien Advance in Cincinnati Open; Krejcikova Outlasts Parks
- Alyssa Thomas Makes WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles
- Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks Clash in WNBA Showdown