Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated a thrilling win on Friday night at American Family Field, defeating the New York Mets 3-2 and extending their winning streak to seven games. As the festivities continued in the clubhouse, rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski unveiled a special surprise: a rare Pokémon card.

Misiorowski, who is currently on the injured list due to a shin contusion, opened a Base Set pack of Pokémon cards, slowly revealing the cards inside. The atmosphere grew tense as he revealed a glimmer of red, signaling something special. Then came the excitement—a holographic Charizard card, one of the most sought-after cards in the Pokémon universe.

“Holy s—!” one teammate shouted in exhilaration as the entire clubhouse erupted in cheers. The Charizard is known for its potential value, ranging from $455 in near mint condition to potentially $15,000 if graded by a professional service.

“That’s, like, the big card,” Misiorowski stated. “It was really cool… I just saw that it was red and I was like, holy [smokes], this might actually happen.” His teammates, including first baseman Rhys Hoskins, shared in the excitement, with Hoskins explaining the recent trend of collecting Pokémon cards among players.

“We have been visiting card shops together on the road,” Hoskins said, noting that he has been collecting for about five years. “Like a lot of people going through their old things back home, we found nostalgia in our closet.”

Misiorowski’s rising star in baseball adds another layer to the celebrations. In just seven starts, he has recorded a 2.70 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 33 ⅓ innings. Although currently sidelined, he threw three simulated innings on Saturday and is expected to return soon.

With the Brewers boasting the best record in Major League Baseball and on their longest winning streak of the season, the excitement in Milwaukee is palpable as fans and players alike celebrate both victories on and off the field.