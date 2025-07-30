Brewers Overcome Shaky Start to Beat Cubs 8-4

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Brewers rallied for an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday, overcoming a rocky first inning by rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. The win allowed the Brewers to move into first place in the National League Central, one game ahead of the Cubs.

Misiorowski, who has impressed this season with a 3-0 record and a 0.56 ERA since his major league debut on June 12, faced early challenges at American Family Field. In the first inning, he allowed three runs after walking a batter, giving up a bloop single, and suffering a painful liner off his shin.

Despite the difficult start, Misiorowski recovered in the subsequent innings, retiring 10 consecutive batters and only allowing three runs total over four innings. He reported feeling exhausted from the lengthy first inning but still expressed confidence in his ability to compete.

“Just trust that the team is behind me and is going to help me out and they did,” Misiorowski said, noting the support from his teammates.

Christian Yelich played a pivotal role in the Brewers’ comeback, hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning to increase the lead. Yelich finished the game with a double and three RBIs, underscoring the team’s determination to bounce back after the rocky start.

“It was about grinding through at-bats,” Yelich said. “We just had to keep putting together good at-bats and chip away.”

The Cubs initially took a 3-0 lead before the Brewers responded by scoring four runs in the third inning against starter Matthew Boyd, who now holds an 11-4 record this season. The Brewers added to their lead with additional solo home runs from Andrew Vaughn and Sal Frelick.

Misiorowski’s performance drew praise from manager Pat Murphy, who noted how the young pitcher managed to regroup after the rough start. “It goes to show how the kid can pitch, not just throw,” Murphy said. “He’ll remember this outing and he’s going to learn from it.”

Reliever Nick Mears earned the win with one scoreless inning, marking the contributions of the Brewers’ pitching staff. Trevor Megill later closed the game by striking out Seiya Suzuki for his 24th save of the season.

With this victory, the Brewers solidified their position as contenders in the NL Central, demonstrating resilience and teamwork under pressure.