Sports
Brewers and Phillies Face Off in Key NL Matchup
Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 4:10 p.m. ET in the first game of a three-game series at American Family Field.
Brice Turang leads the Brewers, who are looking to improve their 5-5 record over the last ten games. The team is averaging 4.6 runs per game and has hit 13 home runs this season. The pitching matchup will feature Jacob Misiorowski for the Brewers against Taijuan Walker from the Phillies.
The Phillies come into this game with a similar record of 5-5 in their last ten outings. They also average 4.6 runs per game and have hit 14 home runs. The team is looking to build on its recent successes after securing a 3-1 victory against the Braves in their last matchup.
In their previous meetings, the Phillies have won the last three games against the Brewers, highlighting an impressive stretch. The most recent game between these two teams saw the Phillies come out on top with a 5-2 victory in June.
Fans can catch all the action live on FOX Sports. Both teams will look to gain an advantage as they aim for a stronger position in the NL standings.
