Brewers Prepare for Expected Draft Decisions on July 13

Milwaukee, WI — With the MLB Draft just days away on July 13, the Milwaukee Brewers are considering several players for their 20th overall pick. Notable prospects include a high school shortstop, a third baseman, and a talented outfielder.

One of the top prospects is shortstop Cunningham from San Antonio, Texas, who showcased his skills with a .417 average in the 18-and-under World Cup qualifier last August. MLB Pipeline describes him as a larger version of Jett Williams, who was selected 14th overall by the Mets in 2022. Cunningham’s excellent barrel control and above-average defense due to his speed make him a compelling choice for the Brewers.

While there are concerns about whether Cunningham will be available when it’s Milwaukee’s turn to draft, he remains a strong candidate. The Brewers have an abundance of shortstop prospects, including Jesus Made and Luis Peña, but many speculate they may not remain in that position in the majors. The Brewers have plenty of promising infielders, which puts them in a favorable situation.

Another noteworthy contender is Neyens, a high school third baseman from Washington. Known for his substantial power potential, Neyens is likened to Brock Wilken, who has been impressive in the minor leagues. His future may depend on improving contact consistency, but if drafted, he could provide much-needed power to Milwaukee’s roster.

Additionally, Jace LaViolette, a 6’6” outfielder from Texas A&M, also catches the Brewers’ attention. Despite a challenging junior year with a .258 average and a high strikeout rate, LaViolette possesses raw talent that could intrigue teams before their turn to draft.

Milwaukee’s scouting history suggests a preference for college hitters, having drafted several in recent years. With this trend, it’s uncertain which direction they will choose with their 20th pick, should all the aforementioned prospects be available.