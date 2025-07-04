Brewers Prevail Over Mets in July 2 Doubleheader Matchup

QUEENS, New York – The Milwaukee Brewers triumphed over the New York Mets in a doubleheader game on July 2, 2025. The Brewers won Game 1 7-2 at Citi Field, showcasing a dominant offensive performance.

The game began with Brewers’ Garrett Frelick hitting a home run to right field in the first inning, putting Milwaukee ahead early. In the third inning, Mets’ Mark Vientos lifted a sacrifice fly that allowed Jeff McNeil to score, briefly narrowing the gap to 2-1.

The Brewers responded in the fourth inning, with shortstop Brice Turang doubling to left, bringing Christian Yelich home. In the sixth, the Brewers added to their lead with a significant play when Ortiz hit a home run, scoring two additional runs.

Overall, the Brewers amassed 10 hits, giving them a solid edge over the Mets, who only had 3 hits in the game. The Brewers’ starting pitcher, who improved to 9-4 with this win, threw six innings, allowing just two runs.

The Mets struggled despite some solid plays, including Alonso’s single in the second inning that brought Soto across home plate, but failed to catch up to the Brewers.

Attendance for the game was recorded at 36,335, showcasing strong support for both teams. The game concluded after a swift 2 hours and 34 minutes, lasting longer than many fans expected.

This victory serves as a critical momentum boost for the Brewers as they pursue their postseason ambitions.