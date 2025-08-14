Business
Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
Milwaukee, WI — The George Webb restaurant chain is readying for a potential free-burger giveaway, contingent on the Milwaukee Brewers‘ performance. This promotional event, based on the Brewers winning 12 consecutive games, could be triggered again as the team currently boasts a nine-game winning streak heading into a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates starting Monday, Aug. 11.
The Brewers fell short on earlier attempts this season, with streaks of eight and eleven games. However, if they can sweep the Pirates, they will reach the milestone necessary for free burgers by Aug. 13.
George Webb’s “12-in-a-row” promise dates back to the late 1940s, evolving into a beloved tradition after being formalized in 1965. The first 12-game winning streak that initiated a burger giveaway happened in 1987, during which the restaurant handed out over 168,000 free hamburgers to fans.
Callie Murphy, director of media at BVK, a local advertising agency, noted the significant public relations impact of the promotion. She stated, “You can’t ask for this type of PR buzz that George Webb’s is receiving.”
The Brewers’ recent success comes at a time when southeastern Wisconsin has faced challenges, including severe flooding that resulted in widespread damage. Murphy observed, “Milwaukee really needs something fun and exciting after these historic floods.”
George Webb’s promotion aligns with a legacy of community engagement and resonates with fans in a uniquely competitive fast-food market. As Murphy explained, “It shows they’re a legacy brand,” adding that maintaining a reliable supply for the demand of free burgers will be key.
As the Brewers aim for the dramatic win streak needed to reignite the free burger event, both the team and George Webb are poised for potentially large crowds at their locations.
