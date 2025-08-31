Brewers Rally Late, Defeat Blue Jays 4-1 in Toronto

TORONTO – Jackson Chourio returned from injury to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Chourio hit a go-ahead home run to start the ninth inning, followed by a homer from Christian Yelich just one pitch later. “Amazing day,” said Brewers manager Pat Murphy. “Makes you realize what kind of talent the kid has.”

Chourio had been sidelined with a strained right hamstring. In his first at-bat of the game, he was robbed of a homer when Myles Straw made a leaping catch to pull the ball back from over the wall. However, he also singled earlier as part of a strong offensive showing.

The game was a pitchers’ duel until the decisive ninth inning. Starter Quinn Priester for Milwaukee pitched six strong innings, allowing five hits and striking out three, while Toronto’s Kevin Gausman also had a solid outing, lasting seven innings.

Chourio described his home run, which he hit on Jeff Hoffman’s third pitch, as a breaking ball he was anticipating. “Thanks to God I was able to make good, hard contact and put the team in front,” he said. Yelich’s homer followed suit, marking the sixth time this season that the Brewers have hit back-to-back home runs.

Milwaukee’s victory was their 21st of August, a feat achieved only twice before in franchise history. This win also lowered their magic number for clinching a postseason berth to nine games. “We’re playing together,” Murphy added. “We’re still learning what we can and can’t do.”

Sal Frelick contributed to the score with a walk and later scored on Isaac Collins’ double. Abner Uribe closed the game with his fourth save.

Priester, who had been pushed back from his scheduled start due to a sore wrist, considered the decision a smart choice, saying he was happy with his performance. “Hopefully, keep stacking games like today,” he noted.

The Brewers will face the Blue Jays again on Aug. 31, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound against Max Scherzer. Time of the next game is 12:37 p.m. CST.